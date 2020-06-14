Jeffrey "Jeff" Lown
JEFFREY "JEFF" LOWN Chino Valley, Ariz. Jeffrey "Jeff" Lown, 61, of Chino Valley, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, June 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at North English Cemetery in North English, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, assisted the family with arrangements. Jeff was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Sonoma, Calif., the son of Keith and Winona (Butterfield) Lown. He graduated from Center Point High School. Jeff grew up in Iowa, but spent the last 12 years living in Arizona. He loved it there! Jeff worked in construction as a carpenter all his life, and he loved watching and going to any NASCAR race. He went out of his way to help people and could fix anything. His kindness and generosity will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Survivors include his mother, Winona Lown Richardson of Marion; children, Kelsey (Nick) Trier of Marion, Roni Lown of Cedar Rapids and Jeffrey "Caleb" Lown of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Myron (Esther) Lown of Vinton, Iowa, Linda (Marwan) Kabbani of Kenner, La., and Susie (Kemp) Huebner of Atlantic, Iowa; four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Lown. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3855 Katz Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Jeff at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
