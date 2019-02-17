JEFFREY JOE MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Jeffrey Joe Mitchell, 60, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. At Jeff's request, there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. All of those who knew Jeff are welcome to attend. Jeff leaves two sisters to cherish his memory, Laure (J. Scott) Kottman of Cedar Rapids and Lisa Mitchell of Milwaukee, Wis. He also leaves his treasured tuxedo cat, Missy; and his wonderful neighbors, Gerald, Shirley, Sandy and Paul. They all meant so much to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Joe and Doris Heath of Marion and Ray and Susie Mitchell of West Liberty; and his aunt, Rita Martens. Jeff fought courageously for two years against pancreatic cancer. Jeff, beloved son and brother, was born in Iowa on Dec. 7, 1958, the son of Barbara Jo (Heath) and Ray W. Mitchell Jr. Jeff started working at Hy-Vee on Wilson Avenue SW in high school. He worked his whole career at Hy-Vee. Most recently he was in the meat department. Jeff graduated from Prairie High School in 1977. He was a kind man with a gentle soul. Jeff's legacy of kindness will live on with his gift of corneal donation. He loved all of his pets over the years. Jeff really enjoyed the great outdoors. His father, Ray, taught him well. They both enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting, and they spent many companionable times together throughout the years. Jeff's family won't watch another episode of "Judge Judy" without thinking of him. He had many wonderful nurses, doctors and assorted medical staff who gave him exceptional care at UIHC. His most frequent request was for the Busch Light treatment. Jeff's family hopes that he is now enjoying unlimited quantities. Jeff never complained. He was very well-liked by everyone who crossed his path. His family can picture him now, in his RV, driving into the sunset with his beloved Missy at his side. Jeff was very mechanically inclined, skills that he inherited from his dad. He was a very handy guy to have around and he will be missed. Jeff leaves many good friends to remember him and a lot of those friends are from Hy-Vee. The best of the bunch included Trent, Dave, Jason and Gary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society, ASPCA or the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at UIHC in Jeff's memory. Please share a memory of Jeff at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary