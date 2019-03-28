JEFFREY PAUL AUSMAN Marion Jeffrey Paul Ausman, 61, of Marion, Iowa, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Faith Lutheran Church, Marion. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the church, conducted by Pastor John Albertson. The family also will greet friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church on Saturday. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Jeff was born Oct. 11, 1957, in Marion, Ind., the son of Paul and Wanda (Ellis) Ausman. He graduated from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., with a degree in electrical engineering. On July 6, 1985, in West Branch, Iowa, Jeff was united in marriage to Debbie Kaefring. He was employed at Rockwell Collins for 39 years, retiring in 2019 as a senior engineering manager. Jeff was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where he served as vice president of the church council. He enjoyed classic rock and going to concerts. However, Jeff's greatest love of all was spending time with his family, from being active with his kids as they were growing up to traveling with Debbie. He was a very dedicated family man and friend. Jeff touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ausman of Marion; his children, Matt Ausman of Cedar Rapids and Anna Ausman (Austin Vawter) of Iowa City; mother, Wanda Ausman of Marion, Ind.; two sisters, Peg (Mike) Zent of Goshen, Ind., and Mandy Ausman of Lafayette, Ind.; and his nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his father; and in-laws, Cletus and Vivian Kaefring. A memorial fund has been established in Jeff's memory. Please share a memory of Jeff at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary