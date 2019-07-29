|
JEFFREY PAUL CASEY Cedar Rapids Jeffrey Paul Casey, 62, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with his Lord on July 27, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones after his short and courageous fight with cancer. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories until a service begins at 5 p.m. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He was born on July 17, 1957, to William Paul and Lorraine Louise (Johnson) Casey. He attended All Saints and graduated from Regis High School in 1975. He worked at Harnischfeger from 1975 to 1985. In 1987, he started working at Longview Fibre, where he met his wife, Judie. Jeff worked at Longview Fibre, which later became US Corrugated, Kapstone and recently, West Rock, until his passing. In December 1988, Jeff was united in marriage to Judie L. (Risse) Casey. They celebrated 30 years together last year. Jeff is survived by his wife, Judie; daughter, Tara (Garrett) Casey-Toll; two stepchildren, Melissa Cordell and Scott Ducker; seven grandkids, Skylar, Lindsay and Jacob Ducker, Tristan and Julian Ashworth, and his pride and joy, Everly and Ellisyn Toll; his sister, Sharon (LeRoy) Harris; and niece and nephew, Becky Eckley and Tim Harris; his mother-in-law, Harriett Risse; brothers-in-law, John (Pam), Joe (Carolee), Jim (Kathy) and Jerry Risse; and sister-in-law, Jane Rissman; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Bill and Lorraine Casey; father-in-law, Wilbur Risse; and brothers-in-law, Jeff and Jay Risse; along with all of his grandparents, aunts and uncles. When Jeff wasn't working, he enjoyed being outside in the summer and would love to have a fire in the backyard with a nice cold PBR. He loved fishing with his stepdaughter, Melissa, woodworking and old black and white TV shows. But his all-time favorite was spending time with his grandkids and four-legged furry friends (Furbie, Cora and Stella). They sure will miss their play buddy and snack giver. Please leave a message for the family on our website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center of Mercy. We especially want to thank all of the doctors and nurses at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha for taking such good care of Jeff in his final days.
Published in The Gazette on July 29, 2019