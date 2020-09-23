JEFFREY "JEFF" DAVID SELTRECHT Cedar Rapids Jeffrey "Jeff" David Seltrecht, 60, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Saturday at Spring Grove Cemetery, Covington. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Jeff is survived by his parents, Earl Jr. and Patricia Seltrecht of Covington; five siblings, Steve (Sally) of Cedar Rapids, Matt of Covington, Bridget (Ron) Meyer of Middleburg, Fla., and Gretchen Clark and Fred (Gayle Griffith), all of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and friends, Dave Denlinger, Dan Frisby, Curt Youker and Carl Turner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark; paternal and maternal grandparents; and his friend, Jamie Campbell. Jeff was born March 3, 1960, the son of Earl Jr. and Patricia Wall Seltrecht. Jeff was a talented musician and enjoyed restoring cars. He loved all animals, especially horses. He was a private man who enjoyed spending time outdoors and relished in his many friendships. Wear your boots in Jeff's honor. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.