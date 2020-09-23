1/1
Jeffrey "Jeff" Seltrecht
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEFFREY "JEFF" DAVID SELTRECHT Cedar Rapids Jeffrey "Jeff" David Seltrecht, 60, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Saturday at Spring Grove Cemetery, Covington. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Jeff is survived by his parents, Earl Jr. and Patricia Seltrecht of Covington; five siblings, Steve (Sally) of Cedar Rapids, Matt of Covington, Bridget (Ron) Meyer of Middleburg, Fla., and Gretchen Clark and Fred (Gayle Griffith), all of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and friends, Dave Denlinger, Dan Frisby, Curt Youker and Carl Turner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark; paternal and maternal grandparents; and his friend, Jamie Campbell. Jeff was born March 3, 1960, the son of Earl Jr. and Patricia Wall Seltrecht. Jeff was a talented musician and enjoyed restoring cars. He loved all animals, especially horses. He was a private man who enjoyed spending time outdoors and relished in his many friendships. Wear your boots in Jeff's honor. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved