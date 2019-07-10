|
|
JEFFREY BRUCE STANLEY Des Moines Jeffrey Bruce Stanley, 72, passed away peacefully in his home on July 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Timberline Evangelical Free Church, 4459 121st St., Urbandale. The family will be available for visitation starting at noon. The family will also celebrate Jeff's life at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Nativity Lutheran Church, 3312 Silver Lake Rd., St. Anthony Village, Minn. The family will be available for visitation starting at noon. Condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019