JEFFREY WILLIAMS Marion Jeffrey Williams, 55, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Linda Livingston. Burial will take place in Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Jeff was born May 11, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Barbara (Eveland) Williams. He graduated from Marion High School. Pam and Jeff were high school sweethearts and were united in marriage on Oct. 2, 1982. He owned his own flooring business, worked at Rockwell and, most recently, retired from ACT in the printing department. Jeff loved golfing, woodworking, taking care of his lawn, hunting and sitting around the campfire with his family and friends telling jokes. He is survived by his wife, Pam Williams; daughter, Jennifer Williams; son, Adam Williams; grandson, Preston Schloss; granddaughter, Isabella Schloss; sister, Laurie Williams; brothers, Joe (Jodi) Williams and Brian (Celeste) Williams; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joan and Jack Dutton; and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Jeff at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019