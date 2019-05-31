Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Williams Obituary
JEFFREY WILLIAMS Marion Jeffrey Williams, 55, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Linda Livingston. Burial will take place in Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Jeff was born May 11, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Barbara (Eveland) Williams. He graduated from Marion High School. Pam and Jeff were high school sweethearts and were united in marriage on Oct. 2, 1982. He owned his own flooring business, worked at Rockwell and, most recently, retired from ACT in the printing department. Jeff loved golfing, woodworking, taking care of his lawn, hunting and sitting around the campfire with his family and friends telling jokes. He is survived by his wife, Pam Williams; daughter, Jennifer Williams; son, Adam Williams; grandson, Preston Schloss; granddaughter, Isabella Schloss; sister, Laurie Williams; brothers, Joe (Jodi) Williams and Brian (Celeste) Williams; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joan and Jack Dutton; and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Jeff at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now