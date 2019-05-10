JENA BEATRICE GILDS Cedar Rapids Jena Beatrice Gilds, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Living Center West, Cedar Rapids. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Jena was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Union County, Miss., the daughter of Franklin and Nettie Mae (Hall) Duncan. Jena was a volunteer at the Veterans Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where she met her first husband, John Goodrich, who passed away in 1973. She was united in marriage to Quentin Gilds on May 4, 1974, in Cedar Rapids. Jena worked at Amana Refrigeration in the assembly department and then went on to work for Lefebure for many years. Survivors include her brother, Wayne (Diane) Duncan of Belleair, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Nettie Mae; husband, Quentin, in 2009; son, Michael Goodrich, in 2012; her first husband, John Goodrich; two brothers, Lewis Duncan and Carlton Duncan; and sister, Clara Green. Please share a memory of Jena at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2019