JENI NEWLAND Marion Jeni Newland, 47, of Marion, Iowa, passed away at her home Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Walker Bible Church, 510 Linn St., in Walker, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the church. Private family burial will take place in Walker Cemetery in Walker, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa. Jeni was born Dec. 29, 1972, the daughter of Mike and Carol (Merritt) Newland. She was a graduate of Southern Cal High School and Central College. Jeni later achieved two master's degrees in education. Jeni dedicated her life to helping others. As a high school special education teacher, she was a strong advocate for each of her students. Jeni was a tireless and sweet caregiver to her family and close friends. Jeni had a deep love for reading, particularly classic literature and Dr. Seuss. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland. Jeni is survived and lovingly remembered by her mother, Carol; brothers, Matt (Heather) and Adam; and nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Mike. "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." -- Dr. Seuss Please share a memory of Jeni at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020