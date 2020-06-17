JENNIE MARY MOYLE SCHIRMER Manchester Jennie Mary Moyle Schirmer, 91, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Coggon, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 16, 2020, at the Marietta's Place in Manchester. Private Family Services will take place Thursday, June 18, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Jennie was born June 14, 1929, at her grandparents' home in Dundee, Iowa, to Anthony and Floy (Aimers) Bruggestradt. From 11 months of age she was raised by her uncle and aunt, Dale and Blanche Jones. She attended schools in Strawberry Point, Iowa, and Lamont, Iowa. Jennie married Harford Moyle and they had three sons, Dale, Daniel and Douglas. The couple later divorced. She was united in marriage to Lee Schirmer and farmed near Dundee until Lee's death in 1966. Jennie was employed at the grocery store in Coggon and then did child care in her home until she was in her 80s. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church where she was involved in many church activities. Jennie was ordained as an elder in 1995. Jennie is survived by her three sons, Dale Moyle, Colorado Springs, Colo., Daniel (Marcia) Moyle, Lamont, Iowa, and Douglas Moyle, Port Angeles, Wash.; five grandchildren, Krista, Rick, Dustin, Michael and Nathan; 11 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepfather, Leo Wolfe; uncle and aunt; grandson, Robbie Moyle; and significant other, Gene Haas. Please share a memory of Jennie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.