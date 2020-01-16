|
JENNIE ROSE SCHUPFER Iowa City Jennie Rose Schupfer, 87, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Quasqueton, was a tough, brave, independent, quirky woman. She was born during a snowstorm on Jan. 4, 1933, and died in North Liberty, Iowa, during an ice storm on Jan. 10, 2020. Rosie, as she was known to friends and family, was born to Raymond Theodore Schumacher and Myrtle Eva Fay in Okoboji Township, Dickinson County, Iowa. Rosie was one of seven children. She grew up with her siblings on the family farm, near Quasqueton. Rose married Robert F. Schupfer in 1955. The couple relocated to Spencer, Iowa, for Bob's work as an over-the-road trucker, where they had two remarkable daughters, Patty and Cathy. Since Bob was on the road so much, Rose raised their two daughters pretty much on her own. She instilled in them her spirit of determination and self-reliance. Even while she was raising her daughters, Rose held a number of jobs, until she found her true calling in the car business, working first for Lou Holt Motors and later for Carousel Motors, after she relocated to Iowa City. Rose was the face of Carousel Motors for 18 years, answering phones, greeting customers, keeping the staff in line and dispensing her own brand of wisdom. Family always was important to Rose. Her siblings were some of her best friends. Rose's daughters loved to spend time with their cousins. Rose and sister Alice and all their kids took many memorable vacations together in the camper. "Meema," as her family called her, was a fierce protector of her family. She helped to raise her granddaughter, Sarah. She was proud to have been present for the birth of Sarah's daughter, Elise. After she retired from Carousel Motors, Rose turned her backyard into a sanctuary for birds, squirrels and other wildlife. She walked her neighborhood every day, whatever the weather. She loved animals and always was happy for a visit from her "granddogs" Snickers and Opie. Meema will be missed by many and not soon forgotten by anyone who encountered her. She has been planning her escape from this world for a while, and we're certain that her sister Alice picked her up in the camper one last time and they are planning their next adventure right now. Rose was buried next to her parents in the Quasqueton Cemetery in a private ceremony. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Rose is survived by her daughters, Dr. Patty Schupfer of Naperville, Ill., and Cathy (Matt) Glasson of Coralville, Iowa; her granddaughter, Sarah (Aaron) Payne; great-granddaughter, Elise Feichtner of Eureka, Mo.; and her brothers, Raymond "Sonny" (Barb) Schumacher and John "Boots" (Cheryl) Schumacher; and sister, Margie Zimmerman; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to the family or left online at the White Funeral Home in Independence website (www.white-mthope.com). Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or an animal shelter of your choice or just feed the birds where you live.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020