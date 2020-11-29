1/
Jennifer Ann Powell
JENNIFER POWELL Ocala, Fla. Jennifer Ann Powell, 53, went home to be with her Lord on Nov. 16, 2020, surrounded by her children in Ocala, Fla. Jennifer was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jennifer lived a life that exemplified her name and, in doing so, left a legacy for all who knew and loved her. The doors to her home and her heart were always open. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, her feisty spirit, her forgiving nature, her inner strength, her unwavering faith, her love for cats and her world-class green chili. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father figure, Robert Dale Rooks Jr. Jennifer is survived by her mother, Judith McAllister; siblings, Bobbie Rooks, Kerry Dixon and Mikey Rooks; nephews; daughter, Morgan Petersen (Brett Petersen); son, Robert Peterson; son, Corey Peterson; grandchildren, Brayden, Bowyn, Mike and Brycen; and numerous extended family across the Midwest. A service will be held at a later date in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements are being handled by Morgan Petersen and Roberts of Ocala, Fla. Contributions/donations in honor of her memory may be made to the Iowa Humane Society.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
