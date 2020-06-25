Jennifer Ira

JENNIFER LYNN IRA Spillville Jennifer Lynn (Feddern) Ira, 52, formerly of Spillville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home in rural New Hampton, Iowa, alongside her husband and daughters. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Inwood Ballroom in Spillville the evening of Aug. 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in memory of Jennifer. Jennifer Lynn Ira was born May 25, 1968, to Richard Feddern and Sharon (Johnson) Jackson in Waukon, Iowa. She enjoyed being raised on a farm and caring for her animals as a young girl. Jennifer attended Waukon High School and Lawton School of Business. Jennifer proudly raised her daughter Leslie until meeting her future husband Jeffrey in 1991. Jennifer and Jeffrey were married on Aug. 20, 1994, at Calmar Lutheran Church. Their daughter Kathryn was born in 1995. Jennifer loved being a mother and frequently noted that her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her daughters. She enjoyed going on motorcycle trips with her husband and friends, reading, watching movies, rock and mushroom hunting, photography, kayaking and playing with her "Puppers." Most of all, Jennifer cherished quality time with her family and friends. Jennifer will be remembered for her outstanding hugs, laughter, smile, caring soul and devotion to God. She aimed to spread sunshine wherever she went and brought out the positive light in everyone. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Ira of New Hampton; and her two daughters, Leslie (fiance Ryan Young) Ira, Cedar Rapids, and Kathryn (Austin) Moore, Vermillion, S.D.; and one stepgranddaughter, Lucinda Young; two brothers, Lyle Eric Jackson, Waukon, and Joseph (Sarah) Jackson, Waukon; father and mother-in-law, Charles (Dolores) Ira, Spillville; sisters-in-law, Rona Messmore, Hudson, Iowa, Peggy Novak, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Nancy (Steve) McGrew, Van Horne, Iowa, Cindy (Galen) Smith, Worthington, Minn., and Teresa (Jeffrey) Kennon, Cresco, Iowa; brother-in-law, Terrance (Amy) Ira, Iowa City; stepmother, Jeanette Bean, Snellville, Ga.; and stepsiblings, Jim (Michelle) Shaw, Ely, Iowa, and Deb Shaw, Pleasant Hill, Iowa. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and "honorary" family members; as well as her loyal dog, Frodo. Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Jackson, Waukon; her father, Richard Feddern, Spillville; grandmother, Norma Johnson, Waukon; and brother-in-law, Larry Novak, Cedar Falls.



