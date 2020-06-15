JENNIFER IRENE JOHNSON Tipton Jennifer Irene Johnson, 38, of Tipton, entered eternity at 4:19 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from cardiac arrest. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Diedrichsen Memorial Football Field located in Tipton's City Park. The bleachers will be for public use, but social distancing is encouraged. A private family burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established and the proceeds may be sent to "Jen Johnson Memorial" at Veridian Credit Union, P.O. Box 6000, Waterloo, IA 50704. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.