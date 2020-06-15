Jennifer Irene Johnson
JENNIFER IRENE JOHNSON Tipton Jennifer Irene Johnson, 38, of Tipton, entered eternity at 4:19 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from cardiac arrest. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Diedrichsen Memorial Football Field located in Tipton's City Park. The bleachers will be for public use, but social distancing is encouraged. A private family burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established and the proceeds may be sent to "Jen Johnson Memorial" at Veridian Credit Union, P.O. Box 6000, Waterloo, IA 50704. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Diedrichsen Memorial Football Field in Tipton's City Park
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
So sorry to hear. My daughter went to school with her. Thats how i met her. She was always nice
Dennis Thorington
June 13, 2020
ur deepest condolences. Jen was such a sweet young lady. Prayers for each of you
The Pierson Family
June 12, 2020
What a kind, beautiful soul. No words could ever convey how very sorry we are for your familys loss. We hope the love and support of your family, friends, and community will help you through this grief.
Jaimie Wilson; Mairen, Kaleigh, Emma Thompson
Acquaintance
