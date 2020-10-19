JENNIFER L. HOVANCIK Iowa City Jennifer L. Hovancik, 46, of Iowa City, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Jennifer Lynn Blank was born June 24, 1974, in Panama City, Fla., the daughter of Lynn R. and Patricia S. (Northrup) Blank. The family resided in West Branch where Jennifer graduated from West Branch High School in 1992 She married James A. Hovancik on March 17, 1997. Jennifer worked in the Iowa City area as a CNA for a number of years. Her family includes her mother, Patricia "Trish" Blank; daughters, Katelyn Hovancik (Gage Lake), Madison Hovancik and Amanda Edmunds (Ryan Borro); grandchildren, Ethan, Grayson and Caroline; and her two brothers, Nicholas Blank and Bob Blank. She was preceded in death by her father, husband and brother. As the baker of cookies, kisser of boo-boos, sewer of costumes, official tear-wiper, master hug-giver, Jenny was a wonderful mother, daughter and friend. Jenny was such a genuinely kind and loving person, she was the definition of unconditional. She was incredibly talented and was always working on new DIY projects to brighten up her home. She is greatly missed by her daughters, family and friends. Rest in peace, Jenny, fly high.