|
|
JENNIFER SUZANNE LIEN Raleigh, N.C. Jennifer Suzanne Lien, 51, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Raleigh. She was born April 2, 1969, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Dennis Hobel and Carla Lange. She was predeceased by her father, Dennis. Jennifer graduated from Linn-Mar High School. She loved working with the elderly, going to the beach and laughing with her friends and family, with a glass of pinot grigio. Jennifer loved her two dogs, Cici and Fran. Along with her mother, Carla, Jennifer is survived by her husband of 25 years, Chris Lien of Raleigh; her daughters, Gwen of Edinburgh, Scotland, and Lily of Raleigh; her sister, Lisa Moon of Melbourne, Fla.; and her brother, Rob Hobel, and his wife, Danielle, of Cedar Rapids. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gofundme: www.gofundme.com/manage/help-support-jennifer-liens-family-thankyou-xo. A service of Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC 27587, www.brightfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020