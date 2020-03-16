|
|
JENNIFER SUE FERGUSON Marion Jennifer Sue Ferguson, 48, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, following a traffic accident in Johnson County. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Phillips Funeral Home, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton, with the Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Cox Cemetery near Urbana. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020