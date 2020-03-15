|
|
JENNIFER LYNN WISE Central City Jennifer Lynn Wise, 46, of Central City passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, March 13, 2020, following a year-long battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held at the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building at the Linn County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life Program begins at 4:30 p.m., Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. A private burial will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City at a later date. Jenni was born on August 6, 1973, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Renee (Hills) Condit and Edward Hills. A 1991 graduate of Central City High School, Jenni attended Coe College and graduated from Mount Mercy University. Jenni and Joe Wise were united in marriage on May 18, 1996 at Marion United Methodist Church. She worked at Collins Aerospace since 2003. An elite athlete, Jenni most enjoyed playing softball. She was a catcher through her high school and college career, and continued her love for the game by coaching multiple sports at various levels. Jenni continuously shared her passion for the game and influenced countless area youth players. Her fighting spirit was an inspiration to all who face obstacles on and off the field. Jenni is survived by her husband, Joe Wise; her children, Allie (Matt) Kubik, Brady Wise, and Avery Wise; her grandchildren, Colton, Easton, and Autumn Kubik; her mother, Renee (Jim) Condit; her father, Ed Hills; her parents-in-law, Ed and Edie Wise; her brother, Doug Hills; her sister, Kassie Stocker; her brothers, Mark (Meghan) Condit, and Joe (Anna) Connelly; and her siblings-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Nadine Temeyer, and Harold and Shirley Hills. Her family will forever be grateful for the loving support provided by her friends and the communities of Central City, Marion, and Collins Aerospace.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020