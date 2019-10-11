Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Rapids First Assembly
3233 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE
Jennifer "Jeni" Zimmerman


1966 - 2019
Jennifer "Jeni" Zimmerman Obituary
JENNIFER "JENI" ZIMMERMAN Cedar Rapids Our dear angel, Jennifer "Jeni" Zimmerman, passed too soon and unexpectedly in her sleep on Oct. 6, 2019, at the age of 52. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. at Cedar Rapids First Assembly, 3233 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Private family inurnment will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, at a later date. Jeni was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Dec. 23, 1966, the third child of Martha and Kermit Zimmerman. Jeni was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Tom. She is survived by her children, Emily (PK), Jakub and Patrick; her sister, Carmen (Marvin); and her brother, Joe. Missing her also are her "blessings" (grandchildren), Gabriel, Natalie, Kayden, Tristan, Teaghan, Tiernan and Marcus; as well as loving nieces and nephews. Jeni graduated from Jefferson High School and Kirkwood Community College. She was a generous, gentle, loving soul. She always had an ear to lend and a smile to share. She was an early childhood educator at various locations throughout the area over the years. Jeni had a passion for loving and nurturing all of the young lives she had the privilege to impact. To further her passion, she was pursuing her teaching degree at Upper Iowa University. Jeni's greatest joy was her "blessings." She instilled her love and made many memories celebrating birthdays, cheering at sporting events, baking and sharing family traditions such as "monkey parties." Nana loved her blessings deeply. She had a passion for giving to others with her talents of baking, crafting, scrapbooking and hugging. Jeni had many friends whom she treasured spending time with. Her greatest passion was worshipping her Savior and spending time with him. "I am greatly blessed, highly favored, deeply loved." She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jeni's memorial at www.givesendgo.com/ GQ43#.XZ1K3J8YLqI or directly to the family. Please share a memory of Jeni at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
