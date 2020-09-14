JEPTHA F. RANDOLPH JR. Mechanicsville Jeptha F. Randolph Jr., 59, of Mechanicsville, passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, 211 21st Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Mechanicsville Memorial Building. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for his family at this time. Jeptha Franklin Randolph Jr. was born on Nov. 26, 1960, in Ames, Iowa, to Dr. Jeptha and Joann (Gruhl) Randolph Sr. He graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Iowa State University. He earned an associates in architectural drafting degree from Kirkwood Community College. On April 28, 1984, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorinda Greene. For many years, he was a general contractor and owned and operated JR Construction. Currently, he was employed at Procter & Gamble in Iowa City. He is a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mechanicsville and the Knights of Columbus. Boy Scouts of America has always been a huge part of his life, spending time out at HHCSR and being the Scout Master for over 20 years. Jeptha enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially their game nights. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he loved making memories with them. He loved taking his wife and dog for motorcycle rides. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Lorinda; four children, Zachary (Jessica) Randolph of Mechanicsville, Cody (Whitney) Randolph of Stanwood, Elizabeth (Ben) Meyer of Laurens and Andrew Randolph of Mechanicsville; five grandchildren, Liam, William, Charlotte, Caiden and Lenora; his sisters, Monica (Ron) Jamison of Olin, Mellody Randolph of Omaha, Madonna (Tim) Rex of West Branch; two brothers, Victor (Wanda) Randolph of Cedar Rapids and Paul (Alise) Randolph of Yangon, Myanmar; his mother-in-law, Marylyn Myers of Stanwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ritchie; and several beloved aunts and uncles. Memorials may be directed to Jeptha's family in his honor to go toward a memorial at HHCSR. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
.