JERALD "JERRY" ALLEN MCCALMANT Roy, Wash. Jerald "Jerry" Allen McCalmant, of Roy, Wash., and formerly of Marion, Iowa, died at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A celebration of Jerry's life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on April 28, 2019, at the Red Cedar Lodge at Squaw Creek Park in Marion, Iowa. A private family burial will be held. Jerry is survived by his girlfriend, Diane Addison-Martin; children, Kassidy McCalmant (Caleb Hansen), Allen McCalmant, Aaran McCalmant and Andrew McCalmant; sisters, Judy Kietzman (Bill), Janet Hurst (Ed), Joan McCalmant (Gary Kaplan) and Jayne Lane; father, John McCalmant; four nephews; two nieces; three great-nieces; and seven great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie McCalmant; and his brother, Jay McCalmant. Jerry was born April 18, 1964, at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After high school, Jerry was a generator mechanic and a diesel mechanic for the U.S. Army. He then spent the rest of his life working as a plumber and in maintenance for many places. At 34, Jerry was blessed with quadruplets, whom he loved more than anything in the world. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, fixing things, building things and playing with his many dogs throughout his life. Jerry also enjoyed taking photos of family, friends and nature. Memorial donations may be given to the family to help with expenses. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary