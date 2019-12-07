Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Colony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald D. "Jerry" Colony

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerald D. "Jerry" Colony Obituary
JERALD D. "JERRY" COLONY Tiffin Jerald D. "Jerry" Colony, 85, of rural Tiffin, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, where there will be a time of visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Burial will be at Babcock Cemetery near Tiffin. In lieu of flowers, Jerry's family believes that if you would donate to a local humane society for the animals in need, their dad would be smiling! For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family. please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Jerry's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -