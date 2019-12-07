|
JERALD D. "JERRY" COLONY Tiffin Jerald D. "Jerry" Colony, 85, of rural Tiffin, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, where there will be a time of visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Burial will be at Babcock Cemetery near Tiffin. In lieu of flowers, Jerry's family believes that if you would donate to a local humane society for the animals in need, their dad would be smiling! For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family. please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Jerry's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019