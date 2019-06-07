JEREMY BRUCE NIELSON Iowa City Jeremy Bruce Nielson, 47, longtime Iowa City-area resident, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City with a time of sharing at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jeremy Nielson Memorial Fund for his children's education. Jeremy was born on June 25, 1971, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Gary W. and Harriett (Hill) Nielson. He received his elementary education from Clear Creek Amana School District. Jeremy graduated from Iowa City West High School in 1989, where he played football, baseball and ran track. He continued his education at Carnegie Melon University and the University of Iowa, where he found his passion for the game of rugby. Jeremy played for the University of Iowa, Coralville Reefers and Iowa City Ducks, before he began refereeing for several years. He worked tirelessly to provide a supporting and loving home for his family. Jeremy enjoyed cooking for them, a good game of poker and watching his children play sports. Jeremy leaves behind to cherish his memory and love of family, his loving partner and best friend, Kristi Warren Nielson; two children, Jacquelyn Avery and Zachary Warren; parents, Gary and Harriett Nielson; brother, Jeff (Laurie Kelly) Nielson; niece and nephew, Rileigh and Evan Nielson; mother-in-law, Kathy Staggs; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and many rugby buddies. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary