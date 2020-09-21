1/1
Jeremy D. Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEREMY D. SNYDER Iowa City Jeremy D. Snyder, 47, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home following a valiant four-year fight against cancer. Jeremy chose to be cremated and his family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Please respect social distancing guidelines and masks are strongly recommended. Instead of flowers and plants, please consider memorials to an education fund to benefit his daughter Lauren. A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved