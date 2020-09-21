JEREMY D. SNYDER Iowa City Jeremy D. Snyder, 47, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home following a valiant four-year fight against cancer. Jeremy chose to be cremated and his family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Please respect social distancing guidelines and masks are strongly recommended. Instead of flowers and plants, please consider memorials to an education fund to benefit his daughter Lauren. A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
.