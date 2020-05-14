|
|
JERI KING-SOPPE Monticello Jeri King-Soppe passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 78 at Monticello Nursing & Rehabilitation following an extended illness. Private family services will be held graveside on Friday, May 15, at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello, Iowa. Goettsch Funeral Home is assisting Jeri's family with arrangements. Please sign Jeri's guestbook at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Jerilyn K. Hoag was born Jan. 7, 1942, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Loyal and Kathleen Carlsen Hoag. Jeri graduated from Monticello Community Schools in 1960. She married Phillip King on July 2, 1960, in Anamosa, Iowa. The couple later divorced. Jeri Straub King married Louis Soppe on Dec. 21, 1991, in Monticello. Jeri worked various jobs throughout her life. She retired from Monticello Community Schools as a teachers' aide in 2012. Jeri enjoyed camping, gardening, and baking wedding cakes with her good friend, Verna. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a zesty way of sharing her thoughts. Survivors include her husband, Louis Soppe; and her four children, Terri (Tom) Ford of Masonville, Michelle (Dan) Zumbach of Ryan, Dawn (John) Clark of Amber and Phillip "Butch" (Dawn) King of Monticello. Jeri also had 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her half brother, Franke Straub; and her first husband, Phillip King.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2020