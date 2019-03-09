|
|
JEROLD F. "JERRY" FISHER Washington Jerold F. "Jerry" Fisher, 76, of Washington, Iowa, died on Thursday, March 7, 2019, following a three-month battle with a lung condition. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Dallmeyer Hall at the Washington County Fairgrounds where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County and the . The Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent for Jerry's family at www.jonesfh.com. Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Fisher of Washington, Iowa; son, Jay (Michele) Fisher; grandchildren, Andrea Smith, Kristen (Jared) Williams and Devon Fisher, and great-grandson, Jayce Williams, all of Ohio; brother, Keith (Doris) Fisher of West Chester, Iowa; sister, Pat (Daryl) Owens of Washington, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Edna Fisher of Tucson, Ariz.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019