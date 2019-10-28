|
JEROME "JERRY" F. SEIFRIED Hiawatha Jerome "Jerry" F. Seifried, 85, of Hiawatha, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Oldorf Hospice House. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial with military rites at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane of 62 years; along with his children, Linda (Mike Belton) of Minneapolis, Mark (Denise) Seifried of Naples, Fla., Kathy (Doug) Castek of Hiawatha, Rita (Don) Morse of East Bethel, Minn., and Ron (Shelley) Seifried of Hugo, Minn.; a brother, Monsignor Kenneth of Holstein; and seven grandchildren, Andrea, Nathan, Bryan Castek, Avery and Gavin (Karley) Morse and Joel and Lillian Seifried. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Paul and Elmer. Jerry was born May 4, 1934, in Pocahontas County, the son of Anton and Rose (Hegman) Seifried. He received his undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and his MBA from the University of Iowa. He married Mary Jane Knierim on Dec. 27, 1956, in Pomeroy, Iowa. Jerry was a finance manager at Rockwell Collins for more than 35 years, retiring in 1995. His real passion, however, was working on his farm near Springville. He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the National Association of Accountants, as well as proudly serving in the U.S. Army. Jerry had served on the Hiawatha City Council and also was the mayor pro tempore in Hiawatha. Jerry was a wonderful example for his family and was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message and tribute for Jerry's family on our webpage at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019