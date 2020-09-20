1/1
Jerome Francis "Jerry" Frake
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEROME "JERRY" FRANCIS FRAKE Cedar Rapids Jerome "Jerry" Francis Frake, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Per the wishes of the family, services will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial has been entrusted with the arrangements. Jerry was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Evanston, Ill., to Lawrence and Margaret (Schwall) Frake. Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He graduated from Northern State College in Aberdeen, S.D., where he met the love of his life, Jeanette Heckenliable, and married in 1956. Jerry and Jeanette were blessed with six children. Jerry spent most of his life as a Harveststore dealer. Jerry enjoyed many hobbies which included fishing trips to Canada, golf, playing cards and he was an avid Cubs fan. He especially enjoyed flying his plane for business and pleasure. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Frake; children, Kimra (Jerome) Dybzinski of Fort Collins, Colo., Kristie (Steven) Kramer of Tucson, Ariz, Terrence (Laurie) Frake of Sarasota, Fla., Jeffrey (Colleen) Frake of Cedar Rapids, Michelle Frake of Cedar Rapids and Nicole Frake of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Joshua Dybzinski (Jessica Mills), Jared (Natalie) Dybzinski, Jacob (Elisa) Dybzinski, Von Wilson, Ryan (Amber) Kramer, Natalie Kramer (Andrew Bourland), Hansen Frake, Rylee Frake, Sydney Frake, and Eli Gregory. Siblings Gwendolyn (Charles) Jackson, Constance (Victor) Toune, Russell Frake, Terrance (Sharon) Frake and Deborah (Victor) Monk. He also was blessed with six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; and siblings, Patricia Vincent and Donald Frake. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved