JEROME "JERRY" FRANCIS FRAKE Cedar Rapids Jerome "Jerry" Francis Frake, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Per the wishes of the family, services will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial has been entrusted with the arrangements. Jerry was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Evanston, Ill., to Lawrence and Margaret (Schwall) Frake. Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He graduated from Northern State College in Aberdeen, S.D., where he met the love of his life, Jeanette Heckenliable, and married in 1956. Jerry and Jeanette were blessed with six children. Jerry spent most of his life as a Harveststore dealer. Jerry enjoyed many hobbies which included fishing trips to Canada, golf, playing cards and he was an avid Cubs fan. He especially enjoyed flying his plane for business and pleasure. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Frake; children, Kimra (Jerome) Dybzinski of Fort Collins, Colo., Kristie (Steven) Kramer of Tucson, Ariz, Terrence (Laurie) Frake of Sarasota, Fla., Jeffrey (Colleen) Frake of Cedar Rapids, Michelle Frake of Cedar Rapids and Nicole Frake of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Joshua Dybzinski (Jessica Mills), Jared (Natalie) Dybzinski, Jacob (Elisa) Dybzinski, Von Wilson, Ryan (Amber) Kramer, Natalie Kramer (Andrew Bourland), Hansen Frake, Rylee Frake, Sydney Frake, and Eli Gregory. Siblings Gwendolyn (Charles) Jackson, Constance (Victor) Toune, Russell Frake, Terrance (Sharon) Frake and Deborah (Victor) Monk. He also was blessed with six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; and siblings, Patricia Vincent and Donald Frake. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com
.