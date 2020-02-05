|
|
JEROME MATTHIAS MANDERFIELD Cedar Rapids Jerome Matthias Manderfield, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In agreement with Jerome's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Murdoch Funeral & Cremation Service in Marion. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Dennis Juhl. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Calmar, Iowa. Jerome was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Julius and Marie (Schneberger) Manderfield. He received his education from the Arlington area schools. Jerome was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church in Hiawatha. He loved tractors of any kind. Jerome's true passion was farming. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jerome is survived and lovingly remembered by his brother, Ronald (Mary) Manderfield of Rickardsville, Iowa; several cousins; and a host of many very special friends at Westover Manor. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marcella "Marcy" Manderfield; and one brother, Donald Manderfield. Jerome's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the St. Luke's Hospital Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit and the staff at the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit for the wonderful care provided to Jerome. Please share a memory of Jerome at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020