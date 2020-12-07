JERRI GEUDER Guttenberg Jerri Geuder, 79, of Guttenberg, Iowa, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Guttenberg Care Center. She was born on Nov. 20, 1941, in Guttenberg, the only child of Loren and Florence Herman. Jerri received her education locally at St. Mary's School and graduated from the Guttenberg High School in 1960. On Nov. 17, 1960, Jerri was united in marriage with Doug Geuder Sr., and this marriage blessed them with three children: Doug Jr., Karen and Dean. Together Doug and Jerri owned and operated Doug's Steakhouse, until Doug suddenly passed away in 1983. Jerri kept the restaurant going and retired 2001. On Aug. 28, 2010, Jerri was married to Gerald "Red" Block, who preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2011. In her free time, Jerri enjoyed reading, crosswords, visits with family, and especially the morning coffee run with Red and cousin, Bill Walke. Jerri entered heaven leaving behind her three children, Doug (Pamm) Geuder Jr., Karen (Dave Schlueter) Geuder and Dean (Angie) Geuder; two grandchildren, Connor and Madison; sister-in-law, Betty Geuder; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jerri was preceded in death by her parents; and Doug's siblings, Merlin (Irene), Donald (Jean), Jaleen (Jerry Fassbinder) and Jackie. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Guttenberg Care Center for their wonderful care of Jerri for the past nine years. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. First St., Guttenberg, Iowa. There will be a private family graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store