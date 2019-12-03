Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:15 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
Jerrold "Jerry" Mann

Jerrold "Jerry" Mann Obituary
JERROLD "JERRY" L. MANN Cedar Rapids Jerrold "Jerry" L. Mann, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. A public graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; children, Craig (Beth) Mann of Brownsburg, Ind., Carol (Jeff) Romans of Ankeny, Eric Mann of Cedar Rapids and Susan (Frank) Marmo of Lacey, Wash.; granddaughters, Lauren Mann, Kelsi Bowers and Kalli (Christian) Kennel; and sister-in-law, Betty Mann of Boise, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harlan Mann. Jerrold Lloyd Mann was born March 8, 1935, in Central City, Iowa, the son of Wilbur and Edith (Brewer) Mann. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1957 to 1959. On Nov. 12, 1960, he married Margaret Goodell in Vinton. Jerry worked as an assembler for 55 years at Rockwell Collins until retiring in 2009. He enjoyed attending car shows. He especially enjoyed restoring antique cars and motorcycles. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
