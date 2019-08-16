|
JERRY ALAN HOLMES Paris, Mo. Jerry Alan Holmes of Paris, Mo., passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 78, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Agnew Funeral Home at 128 W. Caldwell, Paris, Mo., will host a visitation beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, followed by services in their Chapel at 2 p.m. Paris United Methodist Church will host a luncheon following a graveside service at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Jerry grew up on a family farm near Wyoming in Jones County, Iowa. He joined the U.S. Army and served until being honorably discharged after his father was injured on the farm. He continued to serve his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. After moving to Cedar Rapids, he attended Kirkwood Community College and then had a long career as a certified welder, foreman, loadmaster and union steward for Ironworkers Local 89. He was a lifelong Democrat and served as a vice chairman of the Linn County Democrats, precinct captain, and volunteered for get-out-the-vote initiatives and Election Day poll monitoring. He served as a committee co-chairman of the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival for many years. He also volunteered his time and skill to design and build aluminum bingo tent bench stands still in use for every festival, and constructed new La Salle High School football bleachers. He was an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America Troop 33 and was proud to have helped his son complete his Eagle Scout project. After moving to Paris, Mo., he continued to work as an ironworker until retirement, and by completing odd jobs with his tractor. He was proud to serve in honor guards with the American Legion and volunteered many hours with the Paris Lions, Paris Senior Citizens Center and Old Threshers. He and Diane enjoyed hosting Texas hold 'em poker and pitch in their home for many years. He is survived by his wife of nearly 21 years, Diane Grissom-Holmes; his son, Alan (Allison) Holmes of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Mary Andrews of Birmingham, Ala., Jane Cox and Martha Berner, both of Mount Vernon, Iowa; former wife, Colleen Holmes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and stepdaughter, Tammi Baldwin of Palo, Iowa; six step-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and two great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Freda Holmes of Olin, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Ron Andrews of Birmingham, Ala., Don Berner and Don Cox, and niece, Megan Klaus, all of Mount Vernon, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Paris Senior Center, American Legion Post 221, Monroe County Cancer Supporters or the Paris Lions Club.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019