JERRY ALAN THORNTON Marion Jerry Alan Thornton, 62, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. A private memorial service was held. Jerry was born on Jan. 4, 1958, in Atlanta, Ga., to Wilson and Mary (Bartlett) Thornton. He graduated in the Class of 1976 in California. He married Angela Mundell and together they had two children, Joshua and Andrea. Jerry worked at a candy factory for a while during his 20s and on the weekends he enjoyed rock climbing, being outdoors and fishing. He spent most of his career as a glazier, working for a few different companies before retiring in the beginning of this year. Jerry was a hot rod enthusiast and he owned many through the years. His favorite was a '64 Ford Fairlane. He enjoyed turning wrenches and tinkering with all his cars. Jerry was a gear head through and through. He enjoyed reading about cars, watching NASCAR and just cruising. Jerry's greatest passion was his family. He loved his family and spent time with them as often as he could. He was a loving father, husband, brother, son and friend. Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret, his sister, Brenda, and her two children, Christa and Sean of California, his two children, Josh (Sarah) Thornton of San Diego and Andrea (Tom) Shank of Marion, his stepdaughter, Connie (Terry) Sumpter of Texas, his seven grandchildren, Brianna, Jesseca, Nathan, Sarah, Zoey, Georgia and Augie; and two great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Wilson; and his mother, Mary (Bartlett) Thornton.



