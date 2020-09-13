1/1
Jerry Alan Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JERRY ALAN THORNTON Marion Jerry Alan Thornton, 62, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. A private memorial service was held. Jerry was born on Jan. 4, 1958, in Atlanta, Ga., to Wilson and Mary (Bartlett) Thornton. He graduated in the Class of 1976 in California. He married Angela Mundell and together they had two children, Joshua and Andrea. Jerry worked at a candy factory for a while during his 20s and on the weekends he enjoyed rock climbing, being outdoors and fishing. He spent most of his career as a glazier, working for a few different companies before retiring in the beginning of this year. Jerry was a hot rod enthusiast and he owned many through the years. His favorite was a '64 Ford Fairlane. He enjoyed turning wrenches and tinkering with all his cars. Jerry was a gear head through and through. He enjoyed reading about cars, watching NASCAR and just cruising. Jerry's greatest passion was his family. He loved his family and spent time with them as often as he could. He was a loving father, husband, brother, son and friend. Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret, his sister, Brenda, and her two children, Christa and Sean of California, his two children, Josh (Sarah) Thornton of San Diego and Andrea (Tom) Shank of Marion, his stepdaughter, Connie (Terry) Sumpter of Texas, his seven grandchildren, Brianna, Jesseca, Nathan, Sarah, Zoey, Georgia and Augie; and two great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Wilson; and his mother, Mary (Bartlett) Thornton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved