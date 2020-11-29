JERRY ALLEN FRUENDT Cedar Rapids Jerry Allen Fruendt, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Per Jerry's wishes, the body has been cremated. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, officiated by Pastor Joe Kane. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Jerry, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Jerry was born on July 10, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, to Walter and Vernice (Bortz) Fruendt. He attended Trinity Lutheran School and Roosevelt Junior High, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968. He trained to become an automotive technician and was ASE certified. He worked in this field for most of his adult life until he became employed at IWI Motor Parts as a courier, retired from there in July 2019 because of his Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. On Jan. 14, 1994, Jerry married Vickie "Susie" Warren, who was by his side when death parted them. Jerry was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2272. He enjoyed boating, downhill skiing, snowmobiling, motorhome tripping, NASCAR, casino visits, football and traveling to Estes Park whenever possible. He was also known to be able to build or fix anything and was nick named "MacGyver" for all his skills. He also was talented artist and his creations can be found gracing homes of friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Susie; brother, Eugene; uncle, Willard Bortz; cousins, Jo Ann and Gene Ketterling, David and Cynthia Fruendt, Marlene and Gary Read, Rodney and Gayle Bortz, Craig and Kristie Bortz and Nancy and Bob Welsh; and an extended family of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle and aunts, George and Loretta Bortz and Maxine Bortz; and cousins, Audrey Fruendt Blunck and Gary Bortz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in memory of Jerry to Trinity Lutheran School, 1361 Seventh Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; or the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2272, 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
