JERRY L. MORROW ROSIE R. MORROW Cedar Rapids Celebration of Life services and burial for Jerry Morrow and Rosie Morrow will be private. Public visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Jerry L. Morrow, our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, and Rosie R. Morrow, our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Jerry Morrow, 63, died Nov. 21, 2020, at 1:05 p.m. and 11 hours 42 minutes, and Rosie Morrow, 81, died Nov. 22, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jerry and Rosie Morrow were together for 47 years and married for 35 years and now spend eternal life together. Their love was a true meaning of "until death does us apart." His aunt, Rosie Morrow, survives Jerry Morrow and siblings, Leon Morrow, Linda Morrow, Toni Morrow, Michael Morrow, Elroy Morrow, Vivian Morrow, Anthony Bowman and Teresa Morrow. His legacy will continue with his survived children, Tanisha Harrison, Jerry Sutherland, Toronald Dounte Harris-Morrow, Jerry Morrow Jr., Jerrell Morrow, Terrell Morrow, Jerrica Morrow and Jakai Pendleton; and cousins, nieces, nephews, grandkids, family and friends. Rosie Morrow is survived by her siblings, Evelyn Harris, Edward Harris Jr., Charles Harris, Dorothy Harris-Davis and Danny Harris. Her legacy will continue with her survived children, Delores Owens, Calvin Harris, Kevin Harris, Freida Harris, Steven Harris, Mona Harris, Jermaine Harris, Toronald Harris-Morrow and Jerry Morrow Jr.; and cousins, nieces, nephews, grandkids, family and friends. Our family is requesting that in place of flowers and gifts, kindly make financial contributions to support our efforts with funeral arrangements, honoring Jerry Morrow and Rosie Morrow's life and legacy. Because of the funeral timeline, we will appreciate your donations by Friday, Dec. 4. We are thankful for your consideration and support. God bless you! Memorial donations may be re-directed to US Bank, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The account is listed below: Account Title: Jerry and Rose Memorial Account No.: xxxxxx9014 Routing No.: 073000545 Or Zelle (515) 290-1574 Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
