Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Bahnsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Bahnsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Bahnsen Obituary
JERRY BAHNSEN Oxford Junction Jerry Bahnsen, 74, of Oxford Junction, passed away on March 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction. As per the families wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Francine, children; Steph (Jay) Heinsius and Stacy Bahnsen of Birmingham, Mich., and two grandchildren; Josh (Shanna) and Jake Heinsius. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -