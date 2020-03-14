|
JERRY BAHNSEN Oxford Junction Jerry Bahnsen, 74, of Oxford Junction, passed away on March 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction. As per the families wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Francine, children; Steph (Jay) Heinsius and Stacy Bahnsen of Birmingham, Mich., and two grandchildren; Josh (Shanna) and Jake Heinsius. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020