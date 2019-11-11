Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
JERRY BAIRD Cedar Rapids Jerry Baird, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Parkview Manor in Wellman. Celebration of Life gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his daughters, Holly (Scott) Niernberger, Heidi (Jeff) Kaufman and Abby Trusty; grandchildren, Kay, Levi, Samantha, Hailey, Jarod, Nathan, Kole and Kala; great-grandchildren, Reese and Emma; sister, Natalie Beckwith Spierling; longtime friend, Mary Weber; and cousin, Arnola. Jerry Hunter Baird Jr. was born May 8, 1938, the son of the late Jerry and Ethel Baird in St. Louis. Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force as an airman from 1956 to 1960. He settled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after accepting a job for Collins Radio. Jerry worked as a Realtor after leaving Collins Radio. He later became a truck driver and traveled all over the country. Jerry especially loved to dance to country music, traveled all over the state to show off his skills and belonged to several dance clubs. His other hobbies included gardening, landscaping and handyman jobs. Jerry was a rather private person, but was a loving guy who cherished his daughters throughout their lives. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Ann Thompson. Memorials will be directed to a veteran's organization in Jerry's name. Please share your support and memories with Jerry's family at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
