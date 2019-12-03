|
JERRY "FRITZ" BREITBACH Cascade Jerry "Fritz"" Breitbach, 74, of Cascade, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Friends and relatives of Jerry may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where services will be held at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade at a later date. He was born Nov. 9, 1945, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Clarence L. and Hazel A. (Behrends) Breitbach. On Feb. 17, 1968, he was united in marriage to Constance "Connie" Picray at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. She preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 2018. He was employed with Schwan's Co. and later at Walmart in Dubuque as an assembler. Jerry was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He especially looked forward to going on casino trips. He is survived by two sons, Joe (Stacie) Breitbach of Monticello and Steve (Amy) Breitbach of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Clint (Julia Lanpher), Zach and Ava; two sisters, Sharon "Potts" Meyer of East Dubuque, Ill., and Vickie (Stu Hetherington) Holub of Mesa, Ariz.; three brothers-in-law, Ron (Jane) Picray of Monticello, Rick Scott of Epworth and Dan Moats of Monticello; and one sister-in-law, Judy (Duane) Sternhagen of Hopkinton. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lois Scott and Shirley Keating; brothers-in-law, Dean Meyer and Eugene (Peg) Picray; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Moats. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019