Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cascade - Cascade
205 Hayes Street SW
Cascade, IA 52033
1-800-373-7745
For more information about
Jerry Breitbach
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cascade - Cascade
205 Hayes Street SW
Cascade, IA 52033
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Cascade - Cascade
205 Hayes Street SW
Cascade, IA 52033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Breitbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry "Fritz" Breitbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry "Fritz" Breitbach Obituary
JERRY "FRITZ" BREITBACH Cascade Jerry "Fritz"" Breitbach, 74, of Cascade, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Friends and relatives of Jerry may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where services will be held at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade at a later date. He was born Nov. 9, 1945, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Clarence L. and Hazel A. (Behrends) Breitbach. On Feb. 17, 1968, he was united in marriage to Constance "Connie" Picray at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. She preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 2018. He was employed with Schwan's Co. and later at Walmart in Dubuque as an assembler. Jerry was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He especially looked forward to going on casino trips. He is survived by two sons, Joe (Stacie) Breitbach of Monticello and Steve (Amy) Breitbach of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Clint (Julia Lanpher), Zach and Ava; two sisters, Sharon "Potts" Meyer of East Dubuque, Ill., and Vickie (Stu Hetherington) Holub of Mesa, Ariz.; three brothers-in-law, Ron (Jane) Picray of Monticello, Rick Scott of Epworth and Dan Moats of Monticello; and one sister-in-law, Judy (Duane) Sternhagen of Hopkinton. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lois Scott and Shirley Keating; brothers-in-law, Dean Meyer and Eugene (Peg) Picray; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Moats. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -