Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Shueyville United Methodist Churc
Jerry Cisar


1930 - 2020
Jerry Cisar Obituary
JERRY EDWARD CISAR Shueyville Jerry Edward Cisar, 89, of Shueyville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at The Bridges at Ankeny senior living facility. An informal memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Shueyville United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date. Jerry was born in Dante, S.D., on May 20, 1930, to Katherine (Konecny) and Thomas Cisar. Jerry lived most of his life in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, area where he graduated from St. Wenceslaus High School in 1948 and began his working career as a machinist at Cherry-Burrell shortly after. He married Yvonne Frederick of Nampa, Idaho, on July 28, 1958. They built a home in Shueyville, where they raised five children. Left to cherish Jerry's memory is his loving wife of 61 years, Yvonne; children, Cindy (John de Banzie) Cisar, Anna (Marty) O'Shea, Nancy (Eric) Nelson, Kathy (Phil Waltz) Cisar and Paul (Roberta) Cisar; siblings, Walter (Peggy) Cisar, Albina Dvorak and Angela Saldana; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to the family to be distributed at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
