JERRY DUANE WOOD Atalissa Jerry Duane Wood, 77, of Atalissa, passed quietly on July 2, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Specialty Care Center, while on hospice from complications associated with Alzheimer's. A private family viewing will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Fry Funeral Home, with cremation rites to follow. On Wednesday, July 8, in remembrance of Jerry, the public is invited to attend a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life service from 11 a.m. to noon. Both services will be held at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually and bring the personal level of COVID-19 protection they feel comfortable wearing. Social distancing between groups that arrive together will be expected. A private graveside service with military honors at Mount Zion Cemetery in Tipton will follow public services. In lieu of flowers, family has set up two memorial funds: UnityPoint Hospice and Mechanicsville Specialty Care Center. Cards and memorials may be sent to c/o Barb Wood, 1985 Atalissa Rd., Atalissa, IA 52720. Online condolences may be shared on the same website where you may read Jerry's full obituary- www.fryfuneralhome.com
.