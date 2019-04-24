|
|
JERRY LEE ELLWOOD Marion Jerry Lee Ellwood, 66, of Marion, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Winslow House Care Center in Marion. Private family burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. Jerry was born Feb. 19, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Dwayne and Donna (Shedek) Ellwood. He worked as a dishwasher in various restaurants along Marion Boulevard. In retirement, he enjoyed building furniture for his apartment and watching movies. He is survived by his sister, Roma (Mike) Gregory of Roseville, Minn.; niece, Amanda (Greg) Brawley of Arden Hills, Minn.; nephew, Thomas (Krysten) Gregory of Maplewood, Minn.; and two great-nieces, Claire and Quinn Brawley. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Donna (Shedek) Ellwood; and his father, Dwayne Ellwood. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019