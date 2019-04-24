Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Ellwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Ellwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Ellwood Obituary
JERRY LEE ELLWOOD Marion Jerry Lee Ellwood, 66, of Marion, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Winslow House Care Center in Marion. Private family burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. Jerry was born Feb. 19, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Dwayne and Donna (Shedek) Ellwood. He worked as a dishwasher in various restaurants along Marion Boulevard. In retirement, he enjoyed building furniture for his apartment and watching movies. He is survived by his sister, Roma (Mike) Gregory of Roseville, Minn.; niece, Amanda (Greg) Brawley of Arden Hills, Minn.; nephew, Thomas (Krysten) Gregory of Maplewood, Minn.; and two great-nieces, Claire and Quinn Brawley. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Donna (Shedek) Ellwood; and his father, Dwayne Ellwood. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now