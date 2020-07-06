JERRY EVERETT STICKLEY Quasqueton Jerry Everett Stickley, 72, of Quasqueton, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 22, 1947, in Manchester, the son of Everett and Joan (Zebuhr) Stickley. Jerry attended and graduated from Manchester High School in 1965. Jerry was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and worked construction on bridges, on the Illinois Central Railroad and retired from Triangle Plastics, Winthrop. He enjoyed hunting, playing pool, drag racing and socializing with friends. Jerry loved NASCAR and was an avid Ford lover. Jerry is survived by his sister, Jan Stickley of Independence; a brother-in-law, David Thompson of Manchester; three nieces, Teresa (Brad) Moore of Maynard, Kayla (Jordon) Gerbracht of Winthrop and McKenzie (Mitch) Bockenstedt of Edgewood; and one nephew, Troy Thompson of Iowa City; four great-nephews; two great-nieces; two aunts, Esther Weidaman of Anamosa and Velma Zebuhr of Manchester; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Judith Thompson. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Services will be held at a later date.