JERRY JACKSON DAUGHERTY Cedar Rapids Jerry Jackson Daugherty, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, after his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private family service will also be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the funeral home. Jerry was born April 30, 1941, in Ottumwa, Iowa, and moved to Cedar Rapids in 1950. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1959, then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from October 1959 to October 1962. Jerry always was very proud to have served his country. He met his wife, Donelle, while working at Collins Radio and they were married on June 29, 1963. Early on in his career Jerry was fortunate to be chosen to work on the Apollo project. He retired from Rockwell Collins in 1996 after 37 years. Jerry was very interested in genealogy and took many trips to various libraries, courthouses, and cemeteries in the Midwest to research our family heritages. For 10 years he enjoyed coaching his sons in various youth sports. He and Donelle were avid fans of watching their grandchildren perform in their various sports and activities. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed camping, going on cruises, and traveling throughout the country and the world. They truly enjoyed their time wintering in Florida and Arizona where they met many new friends. Jerry is survived by the love of his life of 57 years, Donelle (Hager); their children, Scott (Angie), Jeff (Peggy) and Steve (Amy); grandchildren, Caitlyn (Tanner Wood), Rachael (Spencer Kiley), Maddie, Peyton, Daniel, Malea, Kennedy and Sawyer; great-granddaughter, Teagan (Wood); his brother, LaVerne (Karon); brother, Donnie; brothers-in-law, Jack (Denie) Hager and Al (Jane) Hager; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindell and Mildred; and his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Alice Hager. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Mercy Hospice, Salem United Methodist Church or a charity of choice
