JERRY KEITH SCHULZ Cedar Rapids Jerry Keith Schulz, 78, born Aug. 27, 1940, in Chapin, Iowa, to Rollin and Lois Schulz. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is caring for Jerry and his family. Jerry is survived by a daughter, Tami Schulz of Atlantic, Iowa; siblings, Paul (Linda) Schulz of Hampton, Iowa, Danny (Linda) Schulz of Naples, Fla., and Louise (Lonnie) Kasperbauers of Des Moines, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Schulz. Jerry graduated from Chapin High School in 1957. Married Dorothy Crandall in October of 1962. He served his country from 1963 to 1965, and recently went on an Honor Flight. He worked at Electric Coating Inc. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and retired in 2005 for 40 years. He was an avid bowler. He was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping and serving the people. In lieu of flowers, the memorials maybe directed to the family of Jerry Schulz. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary