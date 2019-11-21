Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Jerry L. Hammer Obituary
JERRY L. HAMMER Iowa City Jerry L. Hammer, 77, of Iowa City, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. A gathering time for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jerry's honor to Mercy Iowa City – Home Health Care, 540 E. Jefferson St., Ste. 305, Iowa City, IA 52245. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Jerry Lee Hammer was born Jan. 6, 1942, in Johnson County, Iowa, the son of Ray M. and Ada M. (Klaus) Hammer. He graduated from high school in 1960. On Nov. 4, 1962, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Thomas in Tiffin, Iowa. The couple made their home in Iowa City. Jerry drove semi, hauling freight locally. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed snowmobiling, tinkering on his truck, boating, traveling with Carolyn, and he loved a good cigar. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Iowa City; one brother, Dale (Mick) Hammer, of Iowa City; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Thelma (Donald J.) Leeney and Jean Elizabeth, in infancy.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
