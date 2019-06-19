|
JERRY M. RESIDE Northfield, Minn. Jerry M. Reside, 74, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home in Northfield, Minn. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Northfield; four children, Jennifer (Adam) Caswell of Dundas, Aaron Pardee-Rose of Cedar Rapids, Michael Pardee-Rose of Cedar Rapids and Kaitlyn Reside of Northfield; and a brother-in-law, Michael Czysz of San Diego, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be at Benson & Langehough Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. Arrangements by Benson & Langehough Funeral Home, northfieldfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 19, 2019