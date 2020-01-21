|
|
JERRY "ANDY" M. PATTERSON Marengo Jerry "Andy" M. Patterson, 80, of Marengo passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home. A private family graveside service will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Andy is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Susie (Chuck) Eckhardt, Allison Hall and Abbie (Roger) Lindsey; a son-in-law, Russ Brecht; his siblings, Bonnie Voss, Robert Patterson, Linda May Patterson and Sharon Patterson; four grandchildren, Kyia Brecht, Kelsie Eckhardt and Hudson and Hayes Lindsey; and one great-grandson, Bradlee Brecht. Andy was preceded in death by his parents. Jerry Merelyn Patterson was born April 4, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Edwin and Nellie Fry Patterson. He graduated from Carson High School in Marengo with the Class of 1958. Andy worked at Leo Kelly Co. as a mechanic and went on to own and operate Andy's Repair in Marengo for several years. He was united in marriage to Kathy Hall on May 13, 2000, at First United Methodist Church in Marengo. Andy also worked for the Iowa County Landfill, Dollar General and Napa Auto Parts. He enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting, fishing and camping. Andy loved playing cards and the game of pool and you could find him "tinkering" in his shop. He will be greatly missed by many. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020