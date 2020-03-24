|
|
JERRY R. GREEN Marion Jerry R. Green, 84, of Marion, formerly of Oelwein, departed to his heavenly home on Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at The Views of Marion. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic a private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein with Father Ray Atwood officiating. A private family visitation will be held at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. We encourage relatives and friends to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Jerry is survived by his wife, Louise Green of Marion; six children, Alicia (Paul) Ertmann of Oelwein, Kevin (Mary) Green of Cedar Rapids, Cheryl (Dave) Jontz of Cedar Rapids, Leanne (Bill) Rezac of Cedar Rapids, Kaylene Dage of Marion and Wayne Green of Hiawatha; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020