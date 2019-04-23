Services Cedar Memorial 4200 First Avenue NE Cedar Rapids , IA 52402 319-393-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Reinert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Reinert

Obituary Condolences Flowers JERRY M. REINERT Cedar Rapids Jerry M. Reinert, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by those who loved him. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Jerry was born Feb. 16, 1944, to Clarence and Genevive Reinert. He was raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he attended Jefferson High School, graduating in 1962. As a young man, Jerry was involved in the Boy Scouts of America, earning his rank of Eagle Scout, and was a part of the Jefferson High School swimming team. He enjoyed rugby and scuba diving - so much so that he studied oceanography at the University of Iowa. Shortly after graduation, in June 1962, Jerry married Beverley A. Schwarz and was blessed with four children. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He was a jet mechanic during the Vietnam War. After his service in the military, Jerry attended Kirkwood Community College, where he graduated with his associate's degree in mathematics and science. He became a master carpenter in 1969 and continued that profession into his retirement. On July 22 1979, Jerry married the love of his life, Shirley A. Achenbach. They spent 39 wonderful years together and were the epitome of true love and devotion. In his leisure time, Jerry was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He loved to build and create things with his hands, a true artist who could fix anything. He loved to cook, particularly, making beef jerky for his grandchildren. He spent many hours tending his gardens and working on his koi pond. He loved to cuddle up with his cat, Willow, and watch Hallmark movies. Jerry greatly enjoyed the outdoors and loved to feel the sun on his skin. He spent the better part of the end of his life working on his family genealogy, which was of extreme importance to him. All who knew him would describe him as a gentle and loving man, caring for others with patience and kindness. Above all else, Jerry treasured the moments spent with those he loved most, his wife and family. Jerry's memory will be cherished by his surviving family, his beloved wife, Shirley; his children, Justin Reinert (Jelena), September Reinert (Bobby), Sabre Hauser (Chris), Larry Achenbach (Marsha), Debbie Wickham (Vance), Cindy Morris (Kevin) and Sherry Nelson (Randy); his sisters, Judy Dobson (Dick) and Joyce Wilhite; his 20 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; and all of those who loved him. He was reunited in heaven with his loved ones who preceded him in death, his parents, Clarence and Genevive Reinert; his son whom he dearly loved, Jeremy Reinert; and his brother-in-law, Cliff Wilhite. Jerry's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff from the hospice inpatient unit at UnityPoint Health for the care they provided him and his family in the final days of his life. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries