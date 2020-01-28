|
|
JERRY A. SCHLESSELMAN Harpers Ferry Jerry A. Schlesselman, 60, of Harpers Ferry, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer on the banks of the Mississippi River in Harpers Ferry. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is assisting the family. Memorials can be made to the Harpers Ferry Library. Jerry Allan Schlesselman was born June 30, 1959, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Philip and Phyllis (Jenks) Schlesselman. Jerry grew up in Aurora, Iowa, and was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church there and graduated from East Buchanan High School in Winthrop. He then went on to attend community college at both Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids and Ellsworth in Iowa Falls. Jerry was a furniture craftsman and made beautiful handcrafted furniture and also worked in construction. In 1989, he was married to Shalon Musee in Daytona Beach, Fla., where they raised their two children. Jerry and Shalon divorced in 1995. He then lived in Prairie du Chien, Wis., McGregor and finally Harpers Ferry. He was a Masonic Lodge member and an avid reader. Jerry loved being outdoors, whether that was spending time on the Mississippi or walking his dog, Onyx. He loved supporting the community of Harpers Ferry as well. Jerry is survived by his son, Jeffrey Schlesselman of Farmersburg; daughter, Jerica Schlesselman of Daytona Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren, Aubree and Brayden of Daytona Beach; and his sister, Dawn Schlesselman of Harpers Ferry. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020